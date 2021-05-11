Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies this morning as temperatures lift up through the 50s and into the 60s, but increasing clouds shift skies to partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon as highs hit the middle to upper 60s. We can’t rule out a light rain shower or sprinkle in the afternoon to early evening. Winds are from the west around 10 to 15 mph, but with some higher gusts near 20-25 mph at times, especially late in the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: After that chance of an early evening light shower or sprinkle, skies should be partly cloudy into the overnight, as temperatures drop to fairly cool levels for the middle of May. Lows range from the chilly upper 30s in the outer suburbs to the middle 40s in the city. Winds continue around 10 to 15 mph from the northwest, with some gusts to near 20 mph adding to the late-spring chill. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies should dominate with temperatures again peaking in the middle to upper 60s. Winds from the northwest should be a bit lighter at around 10 mph, but with an occasional higher gust still possible at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday aims to be our nicest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies as highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday night picks up a few more clouds with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday runs partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers as highs still warm to the lower 70s. Friday night could also see a light rain shower as lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s with cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
The weekend finds temperatures moving closer to normal with lower to middle 70s for highs. But figuring out the shower chances and cloud-cover situation is still a bit tricky. Right now we’re leaning partly sunny for Saturday and potentially partly to mostly cloudy for Sunday. Much of the weekend should be dry, but both days and Saturday night carry the chance of light showers at some point, with lows Saturday night in the 40s to 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium