Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies this morning as temperatures lift up through the 50s and into the 60s, but increasing clouds shift skies to partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon as highs hit the middle to upper 60s. We can’t rule out a light rain shower or sprinkle in the afternoon to early evening. Winds are from the west around 10 to 15 mph, but with some higher gusts near 20-25 mph at times, especially late in the day. Confidence: Medium-High