While many areas around Denver reported measurable snow, only a trace was reported at Denver International Airport, where the snow didn’t stick. This means that while Denver’s snow season reached 245 days on Tuesday, it won’t enter the record book that way. If the airport had posted even 0.1 inches, it would have officially marked Denver’s second-longest snow season on record, only trailing 258 days in 1974-1975. But with the last measurable snow occurring April 21 (2.6 inches), the snow season officially stands at 225 days long, which would tie for 10th-longest on record.