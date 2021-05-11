The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 81 in the Panhandle, midway between Panama City and Tallahassee. The two were driving west of the Choctawhatchee River as downpours and thunderstorms rolled through the area.
Temperatures hit 70 degrees around 6 a.m., but cooled slightly as a thunderstorm moved through. At Sikes Airport in nearby Crestview, 0.45 inches of rain fell between 6 and 8 a.m., with winds gusting to 30 mph and visibility falling to 1.25 miles.
The line of storms, which accompanied a weak front, wasn’t overly strong; storm tops only made it to 39,000 feet. But the storms were plenty electric, producing the lightning bolt that caused the mayhem.
Walton County Fire Rescue, which responded to the call, tweeted that both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a hospital with injuries. Photos posted to social media show a four-foot hole punctured in the windshield where the piece of pavement struck the truck. The back windshield was shattered as well, with pieces of the pavement coming to rest atop the covered pickup bed.
The rear middle seat also appears damaged, the headrest bent back more than six inches. No passengers were seated there at the time.
“We’ve never seen anything like this, honestly, but now we know,” wrote Walton County Fire Rescue on Twitter.
Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist and lightning applications manager at Vaisala, tweeted that the lightning strike in question occurred at 7:29 a.m., and was a positive stroke with a peak current of 35 kiloamperes, or 35,000 amps.
Vagasky said it’s impossible to say for sure what caused pieces of pavement to fly, but his bet is that the lightning instantaneously vaporized water trapped within or beneath the surface of the roadway.
“It could have flashed into steam,” he wrote. “That rapid expansion of liquid water into steam can be why trees debark if they are struck by lightning, and it caused damage to other inanimate objects in the past.”
Seeing pavement blasted by lightning isn’t terribly unusual. In fact, it happens quite regularly. As recently as Friday, lightning struck a tree in Berkley, Mich., a northern suburb of Detroit, and the electricity then jumped to the car and exited through the rear driver’s side tire. That resulted in a hole in the roadway, but no injuries were reported.
A lightning bolt blew a three foot by three foot hole in the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport last July, burrowing three inches deep.
A similar incident forced the closure of a runway in São Paulo, Brazil, in March; Viracopas, Brazil, had the same thing happen at their airport in December. Hutchinson, Kan., dealt with the problem in 2019.
If you’re really looking for a memorable lightning oddity, however, your best bet is heading back to the Sunshine State. A Florida woman suffered a freak toilet explosion when lightning ignited methane gas trapped in her septic tank during a thunderstorm in 2019.
“No more pooping while it’s storming outside,” concluded the plumber who responded to the incident.
In the United States, there have been no lightning fatalities in 2021 to date, according to the National Weather Service.