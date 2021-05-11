Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We could see a spotty shower in the next few hours. Otherwise, clouds remain numerous into the evening, but they should begin decreasing as the sun sets. Clearing skies are the rule tonight. It’s crisp by dawn, with lows in the near 40 to mid-40s in most spots. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts at times.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds are at their most plentiful early in the day. With time, it’s mostly sunny and quite beautiful. Highs are in the mid- and upper 60s. Winds are from the north around 10 mph, with gusts topping 20 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 259.42 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Saturday spout! The area Saturday, which saw storms roll through while dropping small hail in many spots, was just one of several zones that saw similar activity across the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast that day. Off the New Jersey shore, a big waterspout developed. A major part of the cause was the extremely cold air aloft over relatively warm water.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.