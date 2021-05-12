The frequency and intensity of the northern lights are often tied to an 11-year cycle on the sun that describes the number of “sunspots” that are visible. Sunspots are localized cool spots on the surface of the solar disk that bubble up and pulsate with magnetic energy. They are most frequent every 11 years at the peak of a “solar cycle.” The sun has been relatively quiet in the last few years as solar cycle 24 concluded and solar cycle 25 began; Wednesday’s storm is the strongest geomagnetic storm to date of cycle 25.