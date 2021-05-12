Today’s daily digit

7/10: Could be warmer, but hard to complain about a comfortably cool day, with the inevitable summer heat on the way.

Express forecast

  • Today: Cool start, partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s.
  • Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cool. Lows: 40s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with light winds. Highs: Near 70.

Forecast in detail

The forecast over the next week or so looks pretty good for those who were worried we would skip the 70s this spring and jump straight into the 80s. After highs well into the 60s to near 70 today through Friday, 70s seem likely this weekend into next week. As far as rain is concerned, we’re dry today and tomorrow, with just a passing shower possible Friday into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): A bit of a chill out there this morning as temperatures climb through the 40s and into the 50s under partly sunny skies. It’s another fairly nice day, though, albeit still on the cool side, as skies turn mostly sunny by afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. You may notice a cooling breeze from the north-northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies trend mostly clear as evening temperatures fall back into the 50s. We should see overnight lows range through the 40s with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): This looks to be the pick of the week, with mostly sunny skies, light winds from the north and highs near 70! What more could you ask for? Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Should stay dry Thursday night, though clouds may increase a bit. Otherwise, it’s more of the same, with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday sees a weak system moving through overhead. That keep some clouds around, but we should still manage partly sunny skies at times, with just the chance of an isolated shower, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We’re partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is looking decent for outdoor activities as of now, although we can’t rule out a passing shower or two either day. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny with highs near 70 to the mid-70s, and lows Saturday night in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium