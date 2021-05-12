Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): A bit of a chill out there this morning as temperatures climb through the 40s and into the 50s under partly sunny skies. It’s another fairly nice day, though, albeit still on the cool side, as skies turn mostly sunny by afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. You may notice a cooling breeze from the north-northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies trend mostly clear as evening temperatures fall back into the 50s. We should see overnight lows range through the 40s with light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): This looks to be the pick of the week, with mostly sunny skies, light winds from the north and highs near 70! What more could you ask for? Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Should stay dry Thursday night, though clouds may increase a bit. Otherwise, it’s more of the same, with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday sees a weak system moving through overhead. That keep some clouds around, but we should still manage partly sunny skies at times, with just the chance of an isolated shower, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We’re partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend is looking decent for outdoor activities as of now, although we can’t rule out a passing shower or two either day. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny with highs near 70 to the mid-70s, and lows Saturday night in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium