Through Tonight: Clouds of the day dissipate this evening, leaving us mainly clear overnight. It’s another chilly one. Lows fall into the 40s most spots, which might be 50 downtown. Winds are light overnight.
Tomorrow (Thursday): This one’s a winner any way you slice it. Sunshine is largely wall-to-wall, although there may be some increase in cloudiness later. High temperatures rise to around 70. Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 239.3 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is high at 22.36 grains per cubic meter. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.
Cool May: Today’s the seventh day in a row with below-normal temperatures. While it’s a notable cool streak during the warm season these days, and likely slowing the onset of the Brood X cicadas, it’s actually running a good deal milder this year than the last.
