In 1749, on the 22 of May, new style, these locusts or grasshoppers appeared in dreadful quantities in Pennsylvania. They had been lying in holes in the ground throughout the winter and spring like Eurcae, but on this day they crept out of their winter coats and came forth in summer dress. A tree could scarcely be found, in either forest or orchard, whose trunk was not entirely covered with them. Some had emerged from their pupal cases, others were emerging so they were half in and half out. Some had begun to try their wings. It was remarkable that on the previous day, that is the 21st of May, there were none.

Various creatures such as swine, chickens and birds of the forest, particularly the shrike, are greedy for these grasshoppers. Chickens would not fly to their roosts at night when they were emerging, but stood and waited on the sod in order to seize them as they came out of hiding.

I was afraid my ears would be ruined by the noise and the disturbance they made in the trees.