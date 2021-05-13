The storm is more likely to have serious effect north of Mumbai, especially toward the border with Pakistan, early next week.
The storm has yet to form, but weather models are bullish in their simulations, depicting the formation of the equivalent of a major hurricane. Damaging winds topping 100 mph, a significant storm surge and copious flooding rains are possible if the storm comes together the way some computer models are suggesting.
On Thursday, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center highlighted an area in the Indian Ocean where it expects the formation of a tropical storm by Thursday evening Eastern time. That means the fledgling disturbance being monitored is likely to strengthen and exhibit maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or greater about a closed low-level circulation.
“Formation of a significant tropical cyclone is possible within … the next 12 to 24 hours,” the center wrote Thursday morning.
The India Meteorological Department is hoisting bulletins ahead of the storm, writing about “its likely intensification into a Cyclonic Storm” by Sunday.
India refers to its tropical systems, which are the same as hurricanes and typhoons, as cyclones or cyclonic storms. An ordinary “cyclonic storm” corresponds to a tropical storm, while “Super Cyclonic Storms” map to high-end Category 4 or Category 5 systems.
As the storm begins to organize, heavy rainfall will first affect Lakshadweep, an archipelago of three dozen islands and atolls about 200 miles off southern India in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department is calling for isolated totals topping eight inches through the weekend. The same can be expected along the western coast of India’s Kerala state in the south.
Models are in good agreement that the system, which will eventually earn the name “Tauktae,” will quickly begin to take shape Thursday night into Friday Eastern time, probably over Lakshadweep, before riding north and paralleling the western coast of India and intensifying over the days ahead.
The cyclone does appear poised to rapidly intensify. Rapid intensification describes a 35 mph or greater uptick in winds in 24 hours. The imminent storm will be passing through an environment characterized by weak wind shear, or a minimal change in wind speed and/or direction with height, that will provide a tranquility conducive to storm organization.
The Indian Ocean is also replete with fuel ripe to generate and sustain a nasty storm. Sea-surface temperatures, which are already sufficiently warm, are running a general 2 to 3 degrees above normal across the entirety of the Arabian Sea and most of the Indian Ocean.
There is increasing concern that the northward track of the storm will place the highly populated western coast of India in the right-front quadrant of the storm. Even if it largely stays offshore, which is likely through Saturday, that would still exacerbate onshore flow and push at least some storm surge, or rise in water above normally dry land, ashore. A closer shave would connote greater impacts.
Uncertainty grows by Sunday, when the storm, which by then could be at major hurricane strength with winds well over 100 mph, is nearing west-central and northwestern India, including areas near Mumbai.
A direct strike on Mumbai would be disastrous, though improbable at this point. Coronavirus cases continue to spike in India, where a recent surge in deaths has the rest of the world on high alert. Complicating matters is a growing number of coronavirus-linked “black fungus” infections.
The good news, if any, is that history doesn’t favor high-impact strikes on Mumbai. A paper published in Monthly Weather Review estimates that a Category 3 or greater equivalent storm passes within 100 miles of Mumbai only once every 500 years on average.
Even if the core does miss Mumbai, strong winds, a surge and heavy, flooding rainfall would be possible into next week.
There is growing probability that the storm will begin to divert to the north-northwest Sunday, paralleling the coast of southern Gujarat, a state on India’s western coast just north of Mumbai. The current modeled tracks could also spell problems for the adjacent Gulf of Khambhat, which would be east of the cyclone — allowing southerly winds to pile water into an increasingly narrow opening.
Longer-range model projections into the early and middle parts of next week suggest that the storm might ultimately come ashore near the India-Pakistan border, possibly affecting Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. These projections suggest this border area has the highest chance of experiencing direct and extreme cyclone impacts, although the track could shift as the storm develops in the next several days.