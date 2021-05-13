Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Thursday): Most of the clouds stay far to our south today, allowing the sun to warm things up nicely after our chilly start (in the 40s in most spots). Highs mainly top out in the upper 60s. Breezes from the north remain relatively light. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mainly clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop quickly. Lows drop to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine remains abundant through the morning with just scattered pop-up clouds in the afternoon and maybe a stray shower mainly toward the mountains. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s are made even better by a lack of wind. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clouds should dissipate at sunset. So if you have an unobstructed view to the west, you can catch Mars, the moon, Mercury and Venus lined up vertically in the dusk for the next two nights. Overnight lows fall to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday and Sunday warm up a little more with highs in the low to mid-70s. This allows for a few more clouds to build in the afternoon, and a stray sprinkle or shower is possible. They should be short-lived if you get caught in one. Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s both nights. Confidence: Medium-High
Clouds should increase on Monday as a weak shower system in the Midwest approaches, but any rain should hold off until overnight. Highs remain in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium