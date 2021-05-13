Through Tonight: There could be an isolated shower this evening. Otherwise, skies will clear with nightfall. It will not be quite as chilly tonight, but it will still be cool. Winds will diminish with sunset. Lows will range from the mid-40s to near 50.
Tomorrow (Friday): We will have lots of sun once again. Also, temperatures near and above 70. Sounds like another great day to get outside! The pleasant conditions will last into the evening. A shower or two could pop up late, mainly in the north and west. Winds will be from the north, around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 185.3 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 15.34 grains. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.
Aurora: We hear a lot about the northern lights, but the same phenomenon happens in the Southern Hemisphere, as well. The southern lights, or aurora australis, were going strong last night as a geomagnetic storm continued.
