On Monday evening, there was a small emergence of cicadas in my backyard in Oakton, Va. ― about a dozen. Meanwhile, a friend who lives in Annandale saw over 100 cicadas emerge Tuesday evening, but I saw no more.
On Thursday evening, however, there was an eruption in my yard as hundreds of cicadas nymphs emerged from the ground, crawling through the grass, and climbing nearby trees.
The cicadas continued to emerge Friday morning but in much smaller numbers.
Dan Gruner, a professor in the Entomology Department at the University of Maryland, said the erratic nature of cicada emergence is difficult to explain.
“We still do not understand the combination of cues they use to ‘decide’ to emerge en masse,” he wrote in an email. “Clearly the soil temperature threshold [of 64 degrees] is just one piece.”
Localized variations in humidity and soil moisture may explain why cicadas are coming out in some areas and not others.
“We do think higher humidity is one of the proximate cues [for emergence],” Gruner said, as moisture aids the cicada nymphs in the molting process.
As a cicada emerged in my backyard Friday, I decided to shoot a time-lapse video of a molting nymph (see above). It took 90 minutes for the entire molting process.
While I shot the time-lapse video, a cicada nymph emerged near my foot and started to crawl up my leg (see animated photo below). Of course, as someone who likes cicadas, I was amused and decided to watch it.
The nymph climbed above my ankle, and when it got to my calf, it froze and appeared to start the molting process. I decided I did not want to watch a cicada molt on my leg, so I moved it to a nearby tree. The nymph immediately molted on the tree.
The time-lapse video turned out well, and within minutes of stopping my camera and walking back to the house, a bird flew to the tree and ate the cicada I had just recorded. Nature can be cruel.
Updated cicada forecast
by Jason Samenow
While cicadas are emerging here and there, chilly temperatures this week have somewhat held them back. Most nights have seen temperatures dip to near 50 in urban areas and in the 40s in our cooler spots. Day time highs have mostly hovered in the 60s to near 70.
Soil temperatures, which are a reflection of the average air temperature over several days, have remained below the 64-degree threshold that scientists have identified for a cicada outburst.
Spire, a global data and analytics company, shared an analysis of soil temperatures Friday, derived from satellite data, which shows current values mostly in the 50s in the region, except low 60s near the District and the Interstate 95 corridor.
But that is about to change. With highs warming into the 80s and lows in the 60s by the second half of next week, soil temperatures should rapidly warm.
Spire supplied a 10-day soil temperature projection which shows an increase into the mid-60s late next week. That is when we expect the cicada “peak bloom,” in which they will be apparent in large numbers in all areas which have old trees and have not been paved over.
In other words, the wait is about over for this once-every-17-years extravaganza.
Below find some cicada photos from readers around the region …