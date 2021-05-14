Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures around 70 to the lower 70s. A splendid day, but keep the sunscreen handy if you’re out. Clouds may increase during the afternoon, with only the slightest chance of a sprinkle, especially west and south of town. There’s an outside chance of a thundershower, as well. Breezes remain very light out of the north. Confidence: High
Tonight: An evening shower could pop up, mainly north and west of town. Overall, clouds should dissipate. Breezes remain light and they blow from variable directions. If the clouds cooperate, look west at dusk to catch Mars, the moon, Mercury and Venus lined up vertically. Low temperatures bottom out near sunrise — now at 5:55 a.m. — in the near 40 to around 50 zone, suburbs to city. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a familiar pattern, with sunnier morning hours and bubbling clouds in the afternoon. We also do have a slight chance (slightly higher than Friday) of a brief shower or short-lived storm, but not enough to cancel the Nice Day yet. At least spring weather lovers may enjoy the warmth, in the 71-78 degree range. Breezes remain light but may be most noticeable out of the south during the late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: We have a continued slight shower and sprinkle chance but it’s very low. Skies are partly cloudy and low temperatures bottom out in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday: With each passing hour, cloud levels and shower/storm chances are on the increase. Morning hours look best for any outdoor plans, if you want to attempt to stay completely dry. With more clouds, we may not get quite as warm, with high temperatures eyeing the upper 60s to low 70s. Late afternoon holds the highest chance for seeing a thunderstorm, as it looks now. It doesn’t seem it’ll be a ton of rain, but you may need to take cover so plan on that. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Skies stay mostly cloudy with a moderate chance of a few moderate-intensity showers roaming around the region. We may even see one or two rumbles of thunder. So far, nothing too heavy, it appears. Low temperatures only slowly dip down into the 50s. Confidence: Medium
Wetter times are possible Monday and Tuesday with numerous clouds and showers around. We may even see a few storms and periods of steadier rain. The temperatures are not a lock yet, but we may be able to still get into the upper 60s to mid-70s. More peeks of sunshine would mean more warmth. It could feel slightly muggy, too, with dewpoints in the 50s and higher relative humidity above 80 percent at times. Confidence: Low-Medium