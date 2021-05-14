Sunday: With each passing hour, cloud levels and shower/storm chances are on the increase. Morning hours look best for any outdoor plans, if you want to attempt to stay completely dry. With more clouds, we may not get quite as warm, with high temperatures eyeing the upper 60s to low 70s. Late afternoon holds the highest chance for seeing a thunderstorm, as it looks now. It doesn’t seem it’ll be a ton of rain, but you may need to take cover so plan on that. Confidence: Medium