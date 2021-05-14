The storm could threaten Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and home to some 15 million people. Gujarat, a state in western India, could also be affected, though the risk of a serious storm hitting Mumbai has diminished.
Even though much of India’s west coast, including Mumbai, may only get grazed by the fledgling storm through the weekend, heavy rain and some coastal flooding remain a possibility.
In 2019, monster Cyclone Fani roared ashore eastern India as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm
On Friday morning Eastern time, the system set to unleash inclement weather across the Arabian Sea had reached tropical storm strength, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, with peak winds of 45 mph. It was over the Lakshadweep Islands, an archipelago about 200 miles west of India’s Kerala state.
Satellite imagery revealed an obvious circulation spanning much of the western India Ocean, the storm’s cloud shield appearing as a large spiral. While the northern edge of the circulation appeared partially free of convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, that is likely to change in the short term as the storm continues to organize.
By early Saturday morning Eastern time, the system is likely to be a “severe cyclonic storm,” with winds of 65 to 71 mph gusting as high as 77 mph, according to the India Meteorological Department. The storm, which at that point will be named Tauktae, should be at hurricane strength around lunchtime Saturday.
On the Lakshadweep Islands, winds gusting to around 40 mph are likely, with up to eight inches of rain possible before the storm draws northward Saturday.
Weather models are in good agreement that the storm will move north this weekend, perhaps with a slight westerly component, as it strengthens into a storm potentially flirting with major hurricane strength. It’s possible that incipient Tauktae could rapidly intensify, meaning maximum sustained winds in the system’s eyewall could spike by at least 35 mph in 24 hours.
Supporting the propensity for the system to rapidly intensify are warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures and tepid wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That lack of strong shear will allow the system to organize without being disrupted by strong winds at the upper levels.
There will also be some upper-level divergence present, or the spreading apart of air at high altitudes. That will assist in venting the system, evacuating air containing less heat energy such that the storm can draw in more warm, moist air at the low levels and intensify.
The storm will probably be a high-end Category 1 or 2 by Monday, but some weather models suggest the storm could really take off. At that point it would be centered several hundred miles offshore of western India, but a storm surge of several feet remains likely, along with blustery to gusty winds topping 40 mph and squally weather.
As the storm parallels India’s west coast through the weekend, very heavy rain near the coast could exceed 20 inches across Kerala, the west coast’s southernmost state, with a foot possible in a few spots of Karnataka, the state just to its north. To the north and farther inland, amounts should drop off quickly as the path of the cyclone curves slightly westward later in the weekend.
Significant uncertainty arises beginning Sunday night, arguably the most crucial time of the forecast. The European model simulates then-Tauktae approaching major hurricane strength and continuing to barrel north with no turn, plowing into coastal Gujarat, the west coast’s northernmost state, on Monday night and intensifying or maintaining strength all the way to the shoreline. That would bring obvious serious impacts and cause major disruption and damage.
Coronavirus strain fueling India crisis is the newest ‘variant of concern’ and is spreading globally
It would also be a worse-case scenario track for storm surge, since the cyclone’s counterclockwise winds would be streaming in from the south-southwest in the Gulf of Khambhat, piling water up inside the bay. Waves offshore could be nearly 50 feet tall.
That track would also bring strong tropical storm conditions to Mumbai along with copious rainfall, but the city should be spared a more serious blow.
The American GFS model, on the other hand, is depicting a potential curve to the northwest, which would jeopardize Karachi and areas to the east, especially near the Pakistan-India border.
Pakistan hasn’t been hit by a tropical cyclone since 2010, when the remnants of two systems brought heavy rain and wind to the country. In 2007, more than 200 people were killed in Karachi by tropical storm conditions stemming from Cyclone Yemyin. On May 20, 1999, a Category 3-equivalent storm killed 6,400 people in the country.