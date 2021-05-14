Through Tonight: Any evening showers are few and far between. Generally, skies are trending clearer. Lows range from the lower 40s to around 50. Winds are light and variable.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are very sunny into the midday, with some increase in clouds during the afternoon. There’s an outside shot of a late-day shower, as well. Probably a smaller risk than today when most spots stayed dry locally. Highs are mainly in the mid-70s. Winds are light from the west.
Sunday: There could be a passing shower or two during the day. Otherwise, lots of clouds. Better odds of rain seem likely to arrive late afternoon or into evening, when some storms are also possible. Temperatures are around or a little above 70 for highs. Winds are from the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 451.12 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high at 35.14 grains.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.