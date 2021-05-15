Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Saturday): I think we see more sun than yesterday, but the evolution could be somewhat similar in that clouds develop during the warmth of the day. There may also be an isolated afternoon shower. Highs head toward the mid-70s, which is certainly delightful. Winds are out of the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are clearest early, with clouds tending to increase over time. Southerly winds also tick up somewhat, helping pump more moisture into the region. Low temperatures are warmer than they’ve been, only making the near 50 to mid-50s zone. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll see a lot of clouds through the day, but for the most part it stays dry until at least midafternoon. A line of showers and storms seems likely to move into the area by late afternoon and into evening. Before the rain, highs rise to 70 or a bit above. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers persists through much of the night. Upward of a half-inch or so seems possible in heavier activity from the afternoon and night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with perhaps some patchy fog late. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
More clouds into Monday. There’s a continued chance of rain, as well, although details are still very much to be determined. For now it seems like the heaviest activity wants to set up in central Virginia, with lighter stuff around here, mainly in the second half of the day. It wouldn’t take much of a shift to get a different evolution locally. Highs are near 70 or a bit above. Confidence: Medium
Clouds may linger into early Tuesday, but clearing skies should tend to win out heading into afternoon. With increased sun, we start a warm-up, as high temperatures rise to the mid- and upper 70s. Confidence: Medium