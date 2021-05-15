Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be clear and comfortable through the evening hours with temperatures falling through the 60s before midnight. Clouds will slowly build in overnight as winds become more southerly. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, with lows in the low 50s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds will pervade much of Sunday, with an increased chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Cloud coverage will be pretty scattered, but keep an umbrella handy just in case. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than today, topping out in the low 70s. Scattered showers will continue Sunday evening, but will gradually wane overnight. Temperatures will be mild again, with lows in the mid 50s.
Hong Kong heat and Indian Ocean cyclones: The tweet below says it all. It’s roasting in Hong Kong this weekend, where they just recorded their highest May temperature on record. And let’s not forget about Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, which is churning its way up the west coast of India.
