Every year, thousands of storm chasers flock to the Great Plains in hopes of hunting down the elusive and the mesmerizing.
But as any seasoned veteran will tell you, twisters are just the tip of the iceberg; some of the most spectacular storm chases never yield a single funnel.
Storm chasers navigate a tightrope, constantly hoping to witness a tornado but praying it stays away from populated areas. In recent years and decades, there’s been a demonstrable shift of tornadoes eastward into the South, the once reliable May tornado season on the Plains now an annual dice roll. Many storm chasers have become discouraged, the prospects of promising and photogenic tornadoes dwindling year after year.
That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the atmosphere’s splendor, though. There’s always something to see — if you know where to look. Here, we look back at some of my most memorable non-tornadic storm chases.
Walking on a cloud
On June 4, 2020, I experienced a feisty hailstorm southeast of Rapid City, S.D.
Quarter-sized hailstones littered the ground, bringing a sudden chill to a previously warm summer’s day. That rapid cooling of air near the surface caused moisture in it to condense, bringing about a roughly 5-to-10-foot thick layer of “hail fog.” It hung only over the surface, a milky veil atop rain-studded grass twinkling in the afternoon sunlight.
A second storm looms in the background, which later brought additional hail.
The smoky thunderstorm
On May 11, 2018, I found myself sitting by the railroad tracks enjoying a picnic in Oklahoma City. Storm chances were low, and I wasn’t forecasting a chase that day. The atmosphere had other plans.
Lightning mapping technology began plotting a litany of strikes in the eastern Texas Panhandle, a region where temperatures were in the upper 80s and the weather was largely dry and pleasant. I assumed it was a fluke.
It turns out a midafternoon wildfire was raging near Clarendon, Tex., and produced enough smoke, heat and upward buoyancy to break the “cap” — a layer of hot, dry air a few thousand feet above the ground that ordinarily suppresses thunderstorm growth. By puncturing the cap, the rising air was able to billow into an extremely favorable environment, becoming a powerhouse storm that produced hail, an epic display of bulging pouch-like mammatus clouds, and pinpoint purple lightning strikes.
Breathtaking sunsets
Sometimes the best show lurks behind the storms, like on May 18, 2019. I had snagged a pair of tornadoes near McCook, Neb., the day before. Now I was in Woodward, Okla. as run-of-the-mill severe thunderstorms blew through.
A surprise shower of pea-size hail interrupted my dinner in town. I glanced at radar, and hastily rushed back to the hotel with my chase partner to grab my camera. Though it was still raining, we fervently raced to the west side of town. It was still raining, but I knew the timing would be perfect — the setting sun would bathe the backside of storms, including the textured thunderstorm anvil, in a peachy light.
Crepuscular and anticrepuscular rays
You know those slits of sunlight that poke through gaps in cloud cover when the sun is low to the horizon? Those are called crepuscular rays. The alternating bands of light and darkness can cast remarkable patterns onto the canvas of stormy clouds on the opposite side of the sky. Those are called anticrepuscular rays.
I saw some pretty ones posing with a rainbow in Torrington, Wyo., on May 20, 2020:
Nothing compares to the anticrepuscular rays I enjoyed a week prior on May 14, 2020, however, west of Waynoka, Okla. A gorgeous supercell was developing in the east, just as clouds in the west partially obscured the sun.
That led to a picket fence of pink and orange light that converged on the eastern horizon beneath the towering thunderstorm.
Structure
Tornadoes are just a small part of a big storm. Most are born from supercells, or rotating thunderstorms. Picture a cloud the size of Mount Everest slowly revolving in the skies above. It’s an incredible sight.
Sometimes, supercells are born without much precipitation shrouding the updraft, or the spiraling column within which air rises. So-called LP, or low-precipitation, supercells often don’t look threatening, but can produce hail the size of baseballs or larger.
Here’s one I found near Fort Supply, Okla., on May 18, 2019:
Other times, you can find more classic supercells, with a crisp updraft and a murky, rain and hail-laden downdraft. Here’s one over Burkburnett, Tex., on May 22, 2020. It dropped hail the size of CDs.
And once in a while, you’re bound to encounter a high precipitation, or HP, supercell. These often cloak their tornadoes behind heavy rain, but the eerie hues they cast are sublime:
Thunderheads
You don’t have to be anywhere near a storm to enjoy one in the distance. This is especially true around sunset, when towering thunderstorms, often with tops 50,000 feet high, can catch the last amber rays of sunlight long after the surface has faded to dusk.
Here’s a peaceful example from Texas Hill Country taken May 27, 2020:
Virga and precipitation shafts
In dry environments, precipitation evaporates before hitting the ground. That process produces streaks called “virga.” They’re frequently seen behind lines of thunderstorms, when moisture lingering at the mid-levels of the atmosphere falls into drier air near the ground.
Here’s an example from central Minnesota on June 2, 2020:
When the atmosphere is sufficiently juicy, rain and hail can descend to the surface in high concentrations. I happened up on a rose-colored hailshaft during severe thunderstorms in southern Oklahoma on May 13, 2020.
Anvil crawlers
One of the most underrated elements of Great Plains storm chasing comes in the form of lightning. Oklahoma ties with Florida as the lightning capital of the U.S. Few bolts are more impressive than anvil crawlers, often dubbed “spider lightning,” which snakes along the underside of a storm.
On April 23, I chased several tornadoes near Lockett, Tex., but the day got even better en route to my hotel. The sun dipped beneath the storm clouds, illuminating the base of the storm in peachy and violet hues. As I attempted to snap a picture, lightning photobombed — I couldn’t have timed that if I had tried.
Dynamics
As a meteorologist, it’s impossible to not appreciate the dynamics of the atmosphere. Sometimes the physics can present their own inherent beauty, even if a scene isn’t bursting with Technicolor shades.
That proved the case on June 4, 2019. I was chasing incipient thunderstorms in Clovis, N.M. In the background, clouds can be seen forming atop an invisible line, anchored to the boundary with flat bases. That’s the cold front.
Directly over me, a dark cloud sits. That’s tied to a dryline, or the border between dry air to the west and moisture-rich air splayed to the east.
When those two boundaries collided, thunderstorms erupted in minutes. Looking back, there’s something special about knowing the two then-docile fronts were moments from brewing a chaotic atmospheric symphony.
The next day, storms along the same front kicked up a dust storm in Lubbock, Tex.
The bottom line
It’s easy for storm chasers to throw in the towel, chalking a lack of tornadoes up to a dud of a season or to a failed chase. There’s nothing further from the truth.
While chasers would love a few rural, low-impact tornadoes to photograph like paparazzi, there’s so much more out there — and it, unlike tornadoes, is a surefire bet.
Each storm chase is an opportunity to appreciate the atmosphere, and what makes it special. And, if you’re patient and keep your chin up, literally, the atmosphere may surprise you.