A surprise shower of pea-size hail interrupted my dinner in town. I glanced at radar, and hastily rushed back to the hotel with my chase partner to grab my camera. Though it was still raining, we fervently raced to the west side of town. It was still raining, but I knew the timing would be perfect — the setting sun would bathe the backside of storms, including the textured thunderstorm anvil, in a peachy light.