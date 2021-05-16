Today (Sunday): Temperatures rising into the 60s give us a pleasant morning despite plenty of clouds. We should see some scattered showers moving in from the west after 1 or 2 p.m., and can’t rule out a thundershower. Most of the showers should be on the light side, and not likely to do your lawn or garden many favors, but may chase you indoors sooner than you’d like. Afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 70s with a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium-High