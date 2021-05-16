Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Temperatures rising into the 60s give us a pleasant morning despite plenty of clouds. We should see some scattered showers moving in from the west after 1 or 2 p.m., and can’t rule out a thundershower. Most of the showers should be on the light side, and not likely to do your lawn or garden many favors, but may chase you indoors sooner than you’d like. Afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 70s with a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few showers could linger into the early evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies thereafter. A light wind continues from the south, almost calm at times, as overnight lows settle in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure looks like it will hold off a weak warm front, for the most part, with just the chance of a spotty shower. We do stay partly to mostly cloudy, with some occasional peeks of sun and highs again in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Any shower chance is not even really worth mentioning, but I will anyway. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a shower, and overnight lows falling back to the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A building area of high pressure takes over as we head into the midweek and beyond. Mostly sunny skies and a continued wind from the south start to send the mercury higher with Tuesday highs near 80 and Wednesday highs possibly well into the 80s. Expect pleasant sleeping weather Tuesday night as humidity remains on the lower side and lows fall back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High