“At first, I was very skeptical,” said Morgerman. “But they gave me a very detailed Excel spreadsheet that was pages long of where their houses are along the Gulf Coast and the Bahamas. I found the ones that had gone through the eyewalls of [Categories] 4 and 5, and some that had perfect direct hits. There were a few that went through Dorian’s right front quadrant of the eyewall. I reached out to the homeowners and interviewed them.”