Through tonight: Scattered showers and downpours will linger (mostly to the north and west) of D.C. through the early evening. Keep an umbrella handy just in case. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight, with low temperatures ranging from 50 to 55 degrees. Humidity will remain elevated, so some areas of patchy fog are likely, especially in spots where it rained.
Tomorrow (Monday): Low clouds and fog burn off in the early morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather for the remainder of the day. Highs will top out in the mid-70s, with just a light southerly wind at 5 mph. Mostly clear and comfortable in the evening, with lows in the mid-50s.
