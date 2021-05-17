Believe it or not, highs could hit 90 (or even a bit higher) on four straight days between Thursday and Sunday. The humidity won’t be the worst, as it’s rather dry air mass, with dew points in the 50s to near 60. The dry air will allow some modest relief from the heat at night, with lows near 60 in our cooler areas and 65 to 70 in more urban areas. With high pressure and dry air over the region, the chance of a cooling late day shower or storm is low during this stretch. Confidence: Medium-High