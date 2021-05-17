Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): A little fog is possible early on, but then at least partial sunshine should break through at times and it’s a pleasant afternoon, with highs 70 to 75. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: It’s a nice evening to grill out as temperatures slide back into the 60s. Overnight, skies are partly cloudy and mild as lows settle between 50 and 55. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is my pick for the day of the week. We’ll have lots of sunshine, low humidity (dew points near 50) and enjoyable warm afternoon temperatures around 80. Breezes are light from the south, around 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear skies and still cool enough that you can probably keep the windows open and not (yet) blast the A/C. Lows range from the low 50s in our cooler spots to near 60 downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday is the day we pivot to a more summerlike weather regime. Skies are sunny and highs soar into the mid- to upper 80s. The humidity remains under control, with dew points 50 to 55. Winds are light from the southwest. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows 55 to 60 in our cooler spots to near 65 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Believe it or not, highs could hit 90 (or even a bit higher) on four straight days between Thursday and Sunday. The humidity won’t be the worst, as it’s rather dry air mass, with dew points in the 50s to near 60. The dry air will allow some modest relief from the heat at night, with lows near 60 in our cooler areas and 65 to 70 in more urban areas. With high pressure and dry air over the region, the chance of a cooling late day shower or storm is low during this stretch. Confidence: Medium-High