The extended period of hot weather is being set up by a large zone of high pressure developing in the eastern United States, underneath which the air will sink and warm. While the European forecast model predicts seven straight days of heat under the influence of this heat dome, the American model suggests that a cool front along its eastern periphery may drop south from New England over the weekend into early next week. Such a front would offer the chance of showers and storms and maybe a little relief from the heat.