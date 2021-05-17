Forecast models show the potential for 90-degree high temperatures over a seven-day period between Thursday and next Wednesday. However, it’s not out of the question the heat pauses at some point over the weekend and early next week because of the proximity of a backdoor cold front, which could briefly bring back more refreshing temperatures.
The hot weather will come as a bit of a shock. Through Monday, the region has seen below-average temperatures for 12 straight days and highs no warmer than 79 degrees. Overnight lows have consistently settled in the 40s and 50s.
The chances to hit 90 degrees later this week are the first of the year, coming several days later than average.
Over the past 30 years, our average first 90-degree day has occurred May 16. Last year, it waited until June 3, however. Since D.C. weather records began in 1871, our earliest first 90-degree day occurred March 22, 1909, and the latest July 12, 1979.
The predicted highs starting Thursday are about 10 to 15 degrees above average.
It’s possible we’ll string together three or more straight days of highs reaching at least 90, meeting the criteria for a heat wave unusually early in the year. Between late June and mid-August, when average highs are close to 90, this is much more common.
The season’s first heat wave poses increased risk of heat-related illnesses, because our bodies aren’t acclimated to such high temperatures. It’s important to stay hydrated and limit strenuous exercise, especially in the hot hours of the midafternoon.
One saving grace with the predicted heat is that humidity levels are forecast to remain under control, at least initially. Dew points, which are indicators of humidity, are forecast to mostly hover in the 50s through Saturday, which are reasonably comfortable. By Sunday, they could sneak up to near 60, bordering on muggy.
Early next week, however, some computer models project dew points to rise through the 60s to near 70, producing a more punishing combination of heat and humidity.
The lower humidity levels through Saturday will allow nighttime temperatures to fall to near 60 in our cooler areas and the mid- to upper 60s elsewhere. That said, with daytime highs well into the 80s starting Wednesday, it will probably be too warm to resist turning on air conditioners.
So far this year, we’ve had fewer than average “cooling degree days,” a measure of the number of degrees that a day’s average temperatures is above 65 degrees. These days are a proxy for the demand for air conditioning, which has been low. But the upcoming heat will reverse that.
During the spell of hot weather, little or no rain is predicted, which will cause a nascent rainfall deficit to grow. Washington has received just 0.69 inches of rain this month, which is 1.32 inches below normal. For the year, the rainfall deficit is a little under one inch.
While such a deficit is not enough to be considered a drought or even “abnormally dry” according to the federal government’s U.S. Drought Monitor, lawns and gardens are likely to become increasingly parched during what’s ordinarily a key part of the growing season. Many people are sure to start running their sprinklers.
The hot, stagnant air mass may also compromise air quality.
The extended period of hot weather is being set up by a large zone of high pressure developing in the eastern United States, underneath which the air will sink and warm. While the European forecast model predicts seven straight days of heat under the influence of this heat dome, the American model suggests that a cool front along its eastern periphery may drop south from New England over the weekend into early next week. Such a front would offer the chance of showers and storms and maybe a little relief from the heat.
Capital Weather Gang’s Matt Rogers, who specializes in long-range forecasting, said this developing weather pattern “is no guarantee” that we’re doomed to an oppressively hot summer. Temperatures in May have little correlation with the ensuing months, he said.
Our summer outlook, which will examine the various influences on June through August temperatures, will be released at the end of this month.