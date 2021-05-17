Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds of the day decrease. It could take a while to get the higher clouds out of here, so plan on stars being occasionally shrouded. Lows are near 50 in the cool spots to the mid-50s in the milder ones. Winds are light from the south.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We start turning the temperature up, but it’s not yet too high. Under mostly sunny skies, highs are right around 80, as humidity remains mild. Winds are out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 169.65 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.
