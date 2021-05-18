“Many nymphs emerging from the earth near dusk with temperatures in the upper 60s, hit a developmental brick wall as temperatures rapidly dropped to the low 50s and 40s during the night,” wrote Michael J. Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland in his Bug of the Week blog post Monday. “Failure to complete the process of shedding their nymphal skin seems to be accounting for unusually high levels of molting failure and death in these early risers.”
When a cicada gets stuck in its nymph exoskeleton, it typically dies attached to the spot where it started molting. It never gets a chance to fly, sing or mate.
However, the young cicadas that molted successfully were very sluggish because of the cool temperatures, and few took flight. As a result, they were easy prey for squirrels, birds and other predators because they didn’t move much. And some of the cicadas fell to the ground and became targets for all predators, including dogs and cats.
Personal observations
Over the past seven days, I’ve watched hundreds of cicadas emerge each night in my yard. The following mornings, the lower sections of trees were covered with young cicadas or molting cicadas. Many of the molting cicadas were hopelessly stuck in their nymph exoskeleton.
I also noticed cicadas molted on the back of other cicadas. The bottom cicada was then doomed to have a nymph exoskeleton stuck to it.
During all of last week, I only saw one cicada take flight, and it quickly crash-landed into the ground. And I never heard cicadas singing. They were not acting very cicadalike because of the cool weather.
While I watched and photographed squirrels and birds feasting on the slow-moving cicadas, I was amazed at the number of cicadas the squirrels ate. For hours, the squirrels munched down cicadas. I’ll undoubtedly have some fat squirrels in my yard this summer.
The good news for Brood X cicadas is there are billions more that will emerge in the next few weeks, and they’ll soon overwhelm the predators with sheer numbers.
The forecast
By Jason Samenow
If you haven’t seen many cicadas yet, that’s because soil temperatures still have not uniformly climbed above the 64-degree threshold for mass emergence. Soil temperatures can vary over distances small enough that parts of your neighborhood or even your yard may have them but others do not.
“In front where we’ve had emergence for 5 straight nights, temperatures exceeded 64 … usually 66+,” wrote Daniel Gruner, a professor in University of Maryland’s entomology department, in an email describing cicada emergence in his Silver Spring yard. “In the back where they are still in the ground, I just measured 63F.”
Soils will warm as we enter a summerlike weather pattern the second half of this week, with temperatures well into the 80s on Wednesday and near 90 on Thursday through the weekend. The cool nighttime temperatures, which had made emerging cicadas sluggish while keeping others in the ground, will rise into the 60s.
In other words, there will be nothing to stop the cicadas from mass emergence by the weekend. The warm soil and toasty air will be a boon for the insects, and they’ll be able to fly, sing, mate and start the entire 17-year cycle again.
Photos
Here are some cicada photos I’ve taken in Oakton and some photos from readers. Let us know if you’ve observed cicadas flying or singing where you live.