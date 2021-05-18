“Many nymphs emerging from the earth near dusk with temperatures in the upper 60s, hit a developmental brick wall as temperatures rapidly dropped to the low 50s and 40s during the night,” wrote Michael J. Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland in his Bug of the Week blog post Monday. “Failure to complete the process of shedding their nymphal skin seems to be accounting for unusually high levels of molting failure and death in these early risers.”