Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Winning weather today, with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s to about 80. Humidity levels are comfortably low, with dew points only in the low 50s. Light winds mainly from the south. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with lows settling in the 50s for one more night. Light winds about 5 mph from the south again. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies greet us again as the temperatures take a bigger step upward, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity stays low, though, with dew points in the middle 50s. Light winds from the west up to 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and a bit warmer, with lows in the middle 50s to low 60s with light breezes again. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Summerlike conditions become entrenched Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 under continued mostly sunny skies, thanks to a big high-pressure ridge overhead. Humidity stays relatively low, with dew points in the middle to upper 50s. Lows Thursday and Friday night are in the low to middle 60s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-high
The weekend looks hot, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s both days. Sunday should be marginally hotter than Saturday, both in terms of temperature and marginally higher humidity. Saturday night should be mostly clear and warm, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s in most spots and about 70 right in the city. We could see a few more clouds very late in the day Sunday into Sunday evening. Confidence: Medium-high