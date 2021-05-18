The weekend looks hot, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s both days. Sunday should be marginally hotter than Saturday, both in terms of temperature and marginally higher humidity. Saturday night should be mostly clear and warm, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s in most spots and about 70 right in the city. We could see a few more clouds very late in the day Sunday into Sunday evening. Confidence: Medium-high