Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clear skies will rule, as any of the bubbly clouds of the day dissipate with sunset. It will be a pleasant evening with temperatures slowly falling to a range across the 50s to around 60. Winds will be light and variable.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’ll be another day full of sunshine. Temperatures will also head up about another 10 degrees, which puts us on the border of hot. At least humidity will remain on the low side. Highs will rise to the mid- and upper-80s. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 116.61 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.
Snow! It might be mid-May, but that doesn’t mean winter’s over in parts of the West. A major springtime snowstorm is headed for parts of Montana, and it’s snowing in New Mexico’s mountains today.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.