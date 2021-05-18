Congratulations — you have just envisioned life as a storm chaser.
If it sounds a bit crazy, that’s because it is. After all, most normal people run indoors when a storm is brewing. But for people like myself, that is not an option. We eat, sleep and breathe tornadoes. And we are always in search of the next big storm.
Every year, hundreds of us flock to the Great Plains, hoping to catch the atmosphere at its most elegant and ominous. The ultimate prize? A tornado. But giant hail, destructive winds and pinpoint lightning are all in a day’s work, too.
I’ve chased dozens of storms across the central and southern U.S., and I’ve encountered my fair share of tornadoes. But none I’ve experienced have come close to the grandeur exhibited Monday near Big Spring, Tex. It was something that had to be seen to be believed.
My chase buddy Allen arrived in Oklahoma City on Sunday night; that meant I had to be close to the airport, and, in the process, missed out on storms in the Texas Panhandle. I figured my luck was shot and that the storm of the year had come and gone; I was wrong.
I stayed up late, until 1:30 a.m., eager to get a jump on Monday’s work. I woke up at 4:30 a.m. to look at some weather data — being a good storm chaser means becoming intimate with the weather — and then slept until 6:45 a.m. From there, I finished up my work, recorded a couple radio spots and hit the road around 9:15 a.m. I was targeting Lamesa, Tex., about 50 miles south of Lubbock. It was nearly 400 miles from Oklahoma City, a six-hour drive.
There were a few main features I was watching that seemed to make Lamesa a good destination. For starters, it was hot and humid; the atmosphere was plenty juicy. Instability, or the proclivity of air to rise, was especially present in the “hail growth region” above roughly 10,000 feet within which subfreezing temperatures can form and support the suspension of giant hail. An encroaching dryline, or surge of dry air, from the west would kick up storm; a leftover outflow boundary, or the cool-air exhaust of long-dead thunderstorms generated the day before, was set to sag across the area and help storms twist.
The issue would be storm mode — if storms remained discrete and isolated, they would become powerful supercells or rotating thunderstorms, capable of producing hail, straight-line winds and tornadoes. But if too many storms formed quickly, they would merge and become a gusty squall line. I crossed my fingers for the former.
Around 5 p.m. we watched on radar as the first storms bloomed to our southeast near Big Spring. We decided to go after them. They looked good initially, with tops to nearly 50,000 feet, but visually I knew something was wrong — in the middle of the storm’s stout updraft, the sky was beginning to brighten. I realized the storm was undergoing a split.
The left, or northern split, acquired clockwise rotation and produced tennis-ball-size hail. That is typical of a left split. The right split usually is the one that deviates right and drops tornadoes. But this time around, the right split was struggling to get its act together, instead plagued by additional splits and other nearby cells. I got bored of waiting and headed to a new storm popping farther east.
We drove about 10 miles east on Interstate 20 to Colorado City, where I watched a new storm develop rapidly in front of me. It produced a weak wall cloud, or a low-hanging cloud beneath the updraft, and was spitting out prolific lightning bolts from the top of the storm. I pulled to the side of the road and debated what to do. I glanced at current observations and figured the initial storms to my southwest were most primed to strengthen when the low-level jet stream, or narrow zone of strong winds not far off the ground, ramped up after 7 p.m.
I began driving south to position myself ahead of those and, as if a switch flipped, suddenly the radar began lighting up. A left split storm in front of me rapidly intensified, dropping hail and casting the sky in eerie shades of green. It was my second or third encounter with a clockwise-spinning left split. They are always special because they are the mirror image of traditional supercells.
As we headed farther south, I noticed a tornado warning had been issued for my target cell. We were dropping into position in the clear-air “inflow notch” east of the circulation. Getting there meant dealing with some rain and hail, but as soon as the rain ended, the view to my west was encouraging — already, I could see a low-hanging wall cloud. That was just the start.
Within minutes, the storm began spinning like a top, the entire miles-wide updraft rotating like a barber’s pole. Strong southerly winds raced north to fuel the storm as inflow spiraled into the corkscrew mass of clouds. The sky turned an odd bluish hue. I could not believe the structure I was witnessing.
The wall cloud became more ragged, backlit by the late evening sun low to the horizon. It orbited progressively closer to the ground. On the southern, or left, end of it, a cone funnel began to take shape. Before long, turrets of dirt kicked up beneath it, confirming a tornado touchdown.
It culminated into a shot I had been dreaming of getting for years — a textbook rotating supercell complete with a photogenic tornado beneath a tiered birthday-cake structure. I was on cloud nine — no pun intended.
For a few brief moments, time seemed to stand still — I was two miles away from a vortex voraciously grinding through the landscape, and yet the scene was strangely peaceful. The entire sky was spinning; it was like the universe was on a merry-go-round. I was in awe.
As a storm chaser, you often get the feeling the storms are alive. You know they are not, obviously, but their organization, caprice and elegance rival that of a sentient being. It is like they know they are putting on a show.
Eventually the tornado lifted as the arcing bands of inflow clouds arrived overhead, bathing us in an aquamarine glow. The circulation was a couple miles to our west, but tracking toward us. I filmed a quick video — complete with another funnel cloud — and then we blasted south.
The circulation crossed the highway directly to my north, entirely enshrouded in rain from my vantage point. Some chasers risked it, driving north into the baseball-size hail and wind to find a rain-wrapped tornado touching the ground. I have a general rule of thumb — if I get down to a half mile distance and still cannot see the tornado, I call the chase. It has led me to miss a few tornadoes, but hindsight is 20-20. In storm chasing, you do not get a do-over — and if you gamble and lose, the results can be life-threatening.
We watched the sun set beneath the shelf of the storm as it “gusted out,” becoming outflow dominant and exhaling more air than it was breathing in. From there, there was only one obvious destination — Olive Garden.
A few (fine, many) breadsticks later, we turned in for the night in San Angelo, Tex., where I began writing this piece, but around 12:30 a.m., a glance at radar revealed a new supercell blossoming to the east. I silently stood up from my creaky desk chair, crept out of the hotel room and hopped back in my truck.
If you do not want to miss anything, you have to chase everything.