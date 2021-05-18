There were a few main features I was watching that seemed to make Lamesa a good destination. For starters, it was hot and humid; the atmosphere was plenty juicy. Instability, or the proclivity of air to rise, was especially present in the “hail growth region” above roughly 10,000 feet within which subfreezing temperatures can form and support the suspension of giant hail. An encroaching dryline, or surge of dry air, from the west would kick up storm; a leftover outflow boundary, or the cool-air exhaust of long-dead thunderstorms generated the day before, was set to sag across the area and help storms twist.