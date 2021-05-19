Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): High pressure provides mostly sunny skies with a warm morning and feeling rather hot this afternoon. Morning temperatures rise through the 60s and into the 70s, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s and light winds. Humidity is in the comfortable range with dew points in the 50s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies continue mostly clear, with warm but pleasant evening temperatures falling back into the 70s. Overnight lows settle around 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Almost identical to today, perhaps a touch hotter. High pressure stays in control as we head for highs in the mid-80s to near 90 with light winds. The humidity remains comfortable with dew points still in the 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: A few clouds possible at times, but otherwise more of the same, with mild lows in the 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday should stay mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 again. Lows Friday night in the 60s. Confidence: High
The weekend could see more clouds, but even partly sunny skies should be enough to get highs into the mid-80s to near 90 again both days, with slightly higher humidity. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm either day, as high pressure retreats to our south. Confidence: Medium