Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

8/10: That summertime feel with a ton of sun, but not too humid just yet.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows: Near 60 to the mid-60s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, slightly hotter. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Forecast in detail

The heat builds today, and so should the number of cicadas. We’re well into the 80s this afternoon and could hit 90 tomorrow. The heat sticks around through the weekend and beyond, with dry weather until just the chance of an isolated shower or storm this weekend. The good news is that the humidity still isn’t too bad!

Today (Wednesday): High pressure provides mostly sunny skies with a warm morning and feeling rather hot this afternoon. Morning temperatures rise through the 60s and into the 70s, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s and light winds. Humidity is in the comfortable range with dew points in the 50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies continue mostly clear, with warm but pleasant evening temperatures falling back into the 70s. Overnight lows settle around 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Almost identical to today, perhaps a touch hotter. High pressure stays in control as we head for highs in the mid-80s to near 90 with light winds. The humidity remains comfortable with dew points still in the 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds possible at times, but otherwise more of the same, with mild lows in the 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday should stay mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 again. Lows Friday night in the 60s. Confidence: High

The weekend could see more clouds, but even partly sunny skies should be enough to get highs into the mid-80s to near 90 again both days, with slightly higher humidity. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm either day, as high pressure retreats to our south. Confidence: Medium