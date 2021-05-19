“Sandy isn’t the only extreme storm that sea level rise due to human-caused global warming has contributed billions in damage to,” Jeff Masters, an atmospheric scientist and longtime weather writer, said in an email. “And it is possible that some of the levee breaches that inundated New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina of 2005, which killed over 1,000 people and caused $170 billion in damage, would not have happened without human-caused sea level rise.”