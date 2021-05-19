“Mike is a humble leader, respected by his agency peers; you’d be hard-pressed to identify a civil servant more prepared to steward [the program] in this time,” wrote Dave Reidmiller, who led the fourth edition of the climate assessment and is the director of the Climate Center at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, in an email. “He not only has the knowledge of how to get things done through the interagency process, but also a keen understanding of the research needed to underpin aggressive, equitable climate solutions.”