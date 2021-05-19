Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It will be a pleasant evening with skies remaining mainly clear into the night. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Winds will be generally variable, but turning to come from the north overall.
Tomorrow (Thursday): There will be a good deal of sunshine in the morning. We might see a few more clouds compared to today during the midday, but not enough to matter much. Highs will be mainly in the upper 80s, with some spots probably touching 90. Winds will be light and variable.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 93.29 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.
Getting hot, hot, hot: Still no 90s for Washington yet this year. While it’s early, we’ve now passed the current 30-year average for the first 90 of the year on May 16. Over at Dulles, the first 90-degree day average is today. Per the forecast for Thursday, it could be close. If not, it seems there’s a better shot over the weekend.
