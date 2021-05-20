Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Thursday): Sunshine will be prevalent, but a few clouds should zip by during the day. They will do nothing to slow the warm-up with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity remains low for these parts with dew points only in the lower 50s. An east breeze will be hardly noticeable. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear overnight with calm winds. The low humidity allows temperatures to drop off nicely in the evening, eventually bottoming out in the mid-50s in our cooler spots to near 60 downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine continues to dominate with just a few pop-up clouds in the afternoon. Winds are very light from the south and humidity remains low. Highs reach the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly cloudy overnight with minimal breezes. Lows drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday is likely to see more clouds, but the sun still breaks through frequently and highs manage to reach the mid- to upper 80s. An isolated afternoon shower is possible but definitely the exception to the rule. Skies are partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunshine is more prevalent Sunday and this should allow highs to finally climb into the lower 90s across much of the area. Humidity levels, while higher than previous days, are still tolerable with help from moderate breezes. Lows overnight only fall to the mid- to upper 60s under a bright full moon. Confidence: Medium-High
With a little luck, highs Monday should only be upper 70s to lower 80s, especially if a few showers pop up in the afternoon along the weak cool front. Confidence: Medium