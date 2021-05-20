Looking at the forecast for the next one to two weeks, predicted highs are mostly in the 80s and 90s, with no sign of any sustained, cooler springlike weather.
Our definition for the start of summer in the District is the point at which the forecast calls for the majority of days to reach at least 80 degrees in the weeks to come.
This year’s onset of summery weather follows what was a rather pleasant, though short spring. We declared winter over on March 22, meaning our spring season lasted roughly eight weeks.
April was a rather behaved month with somewhat warmer than normal conditions overall and below-average rainfall. Even so, it featured a wide range of weather offering tastes of both winter and spring.
Arguably, our nicest span of spring weather came in mid-May when highs hovered in a very comfortable range from 69 to 79 degrees between the 9th and 18th. No measurable rain fell in that stretch.
Today’s first instance of 90-degree weather came very close to the long-term average. Over the past 30 years, our average first 90-degree day has occurred May 16. Last year, it waited until June 3, however. Since D.C. weather records began in 1871, our earliest first 90-degree day occurred March 22, 1909, and the latest July 12, 1979.
As we look ahead, there’s plenty of warmth in the pipeline and, soon enough, pools will open and vacationers will be flocking to the beaches.
Highs are predicted to be near 90 through the weekend before a brief pause in the heat Monday and Tuesday. Our declaration of summer’s arrival doesn’t mean we can’t or won’t have a cooler day or two in the weeks ahead. For example, Monday’s highs may only reach the 70s and long-range model projections indicate highs in the 70s again around May 28 or 29 in the wake of a cold front.
But aside from those hiccups, almost every day is forecast to top 80 in the next two weeks, and we could even see an abnormally hot day Wednesday with highs surging into the mid-90s or so.
This year’s proclamation of summer’s arrival falls into the middle of the range in recent years.
Here are dates of our previous summer pronouncements, which began in 2015:
