There are already signs that Atlantic hurricane season could get a jump-start in the coming days, during which a strengthening swirl of low pressure north-northeast of Bermuda is likely to earn the name Ana. It will probably become a subtropical storm, meaning it holds both tropical and nontropical characteristics. The National Hurricane Center estimates a 90 percent likelihood of eventual development, but the system first needs more convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, collocated with the center of circulation before it’s able to earn a name and title.