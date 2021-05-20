Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Daytime fair-weather clouds, mainly along a bay breeze in the region, will dissipate heading into sunset. Overnight will be largely clear. Lows will range from the mid-50s to around 60. Winds will be light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be another mostly sunny and relatively low-humidity kind of day. Also, it will be considerably warmer than normal. Highs will mainly be in the mid- and upper 80s. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 191.69 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed and mold spores are low.
Mammatus and the city: Seattle’s sunset last night was all kinds of special. Mammatus clouds from nearby storms were brilliantly lit by sunset, with the city below.
Bay breeze: There was a nice example of a bay breeze across the area today. These form as the land warms up and cooler air over water rushes inland in response.
