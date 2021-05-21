Just Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its hurricane forecast for the 2021 season, calling for above-average activity. That would make for the sixth consecutive busy season in the Atlantic, with three to five major hurricanes predicted and up to 20 named storms in total.
It’s increasingly likely that the season will start later Friday with the genesis of one or more named storms, though more significant tropical systems and hurricanes don’t usually form until later into the summer when water temperatures heat up. Hurricane season peaks in mid-September.
Subtropical Storm Ana to soon form
The more robust system on Friday morning was located north of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center pegged it with a 90 percent likelihood of development, and it could receive a name by Friday night.
On satellite, the system had the textbook makings of a subtropical storm, or a cyclone that isn’t fully tropical in nature. A lengthy line of clouds can be seen arcing thousands of miles to the southwest over the open Atlantic, while a secondary cold front trails south of the clumping of clouds that will eventually become Ana.
Subtropical storms often form along decaying cold fronts at the center of non-tropical low pressure systems, when warm ocean waters sustain more vigorous convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity.
Soon-to-be Ana will probably peak in strength Friday night or early Saturday as a low-end subtropical storm north of Bermuda before withering later in the weekend. Land impacts will be minimal.
It will mark the seventh year in a row during which a tropical or subtropical storm has been named in the Atlantic before June 1, a trend that has become more marked in recent years. Just over a week ago, the east Pacific observed its earliest named storm on record. The National Hurricane Center has been conferring with the World Meteorological Organization and is considering moving the nominal start of Atlantic hurricane season up to May 15.
If one or both of these systems become a tropical depression or storm, it would be unprecedented during the month of May in their respective zones of development, according to Greg Diamond, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel.
Concern for tropical rain impacts along Gulf Coast
A more potentially concerning system was lurking in the Gulf on Friday morning, with the sneakily swirling low-level circulation appearing quite plainly on high-resolution satellite imagery. Weather models indicate the low-level circulation is tied to a lobe of mid-level vorticity, or spin, meaning the system is already exhibiting the vertical structure of a developing tropical cyclone.
The system, however, doesn’t have much in the way of robust shower and thunderstorm activity, but rather is manifesting itself as an orphan swirl meandering to the northwest. Gulf of Mexico sea surface temperatures are marginal to support development, and are even cooler near the immediate coastline. Subsequently, the National Hurricane Center is only estimating a 40 percent chance of development, and the system probably won’t acquire the winds to warrant a name or cause damage.
It is still a concern from a water perspective though, since it will help drag ashore a strip of ultra-humid air with high atmospheric moisture content. That ribbon of soupy atmosphere is being further enhanced by an atmospheric squeeze-play of sorts, a wedge of dry air from the northwest helping funnel the moisture northward.
The moist fetch is currently targeting the Louisiana coastline, and will angle west over the weekend before diminishing in intensity late Sunday. The remnant circulation itself will probably move ashore Saturday in the vicinity of Corpus Christi Bay.
Weather models suggest rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches along the central coastline of Louisiana, with localized 4-inch amounts possible. The unwelcome rainfall is set to arrive just days after more than a foot of water plagued Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, triggering significant and, unfortunately, deadly flooding.
In Houston, 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall, give or take, is in the cards, with precipitation coming in the form of more scattered weekend showers and downpours.
