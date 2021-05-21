Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: With a Friday bonus point, we can celebrate it being less hot. But approaching 90 is still about 10 degrees above typical for this time of year.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Less hot. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.
  • Tomorrow: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs: 90-96.
  • Sunday: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: 89-95.

Forecast in detail

Luckily it’s a dry heat that’s opened D.C.’s summer season? Unfortunately, drier air often means lower rain chances, at least until Sunday or, more likely, Monday. There should be plenty of outdoor cicada viewing time to be had this weekend. Just wear that sunscreen, please.

Today (Friday): Sunshine and heat are luckily not accompanied by that humid-feeling mugginess we typically experience in July. With high temperatures eyeing the less-hot (than Thursday) zone of mid-80s to around 90 degrees, spring weather lovers can still lament not being able to enjoy average. Our May 21st temperatures should be around 77 degrees. Southerly breezes near 10 mph could spit out a couple gusts near 20 mph near sunset. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with calmer southwest breezes around 5 mph. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some clouds are around, but it should still be a fairly bright day. High temperatures get to at least 90 degrees and possibly toward the mid-90s. The day may end up nearly 20 degrees above average, so “scorcher” could be an apt descriptor. Afternoon northwesterly breezes gust near 20 mph as a tiny shower or storm chance arrives near sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. We have a continued tiny rain chance. Any raindrops should be quick moving and not too heavy. Low temperatures dip to the mid-60s to around 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Slightly brighter skies look likely, with more scorching high temperatures around 90 to mid-90s possible. The air may also turn more humid, with dew points around 60 degrees, so be sure to hydrate mindfully as you sweat. More humid air brings the slight chance of a quick shower or storm, too. At least we may see a few refreshing northwesterly wind gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies persist, with a few spits of rain possible. We should get down into the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Not super comfortable with some mugginess around! Be sure to try to glance the full moon, by the way. Confidence: Medium

It’s cloudier and potentially wetter Monday and Tuesday. This may hold the temperatures back one or both days. The good news is some much-needed rain in the form of showers and even a couple storms. High temperatures should be cooler Monday than Tuesday, but details are subject to change.

Monday may be as cool as the upper 60s into the 70s with east winds off of the Atlantic, but 70s seem most likely for now. Tuesday should be a little bit warmer and brighter with temperatures in the upper 70s to 80s. Stay tuned! “Backdoor cold fronts” off of the ocean this time of year are notoriously tricky. Confidence: Low