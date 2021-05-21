Sunday: Slightly brighter skies look likely, with more scorching high temperatures around 90 to mid-90s possible. The air may also turn more humid, with dew points around 60 degrees, so be sure to hydrate mindfully as you sweat. More humid air brings the slight chance of a quick shower or storm, too. At least we may see a few refreshing northwesterly wind gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High