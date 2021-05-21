The worst weather-related disaster since Joplin was California’s 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85. While there were contributors from the outside, every member of that assessment team was an employee of the Weather Service’s Western Region. While I have no reason to believe the team operated in anything but good faith, the fact is that people within an organization may be reluctant to publicly point out deficiencies in that organizations’ performance and in the performance of people with whom they are friendly.