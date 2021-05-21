Through Tonight: Clouds are few early, and it’s generally a pleasant evening for outdoor activities. We do see some increase in clouds late. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds are light from the south.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Full sunshine may be hard to come by much of the day. But clouds are mainly mid- or high level. They may lower somewhat in the afternoon into evening, when a chance of a shower or storm presents itself. Highs are right around, or a bit above, 90.
Sunday: Sunshine is probably more prominent than Sunday. Temperatures probably nudge up somewhat, which could mean mainly low- and mid-90s. With dew points perhaps nearing 60, you’ll notice the humidity as well, which won’t be too fun. There’s a slight chance of a late-day storm. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 424.60 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high at 25.56 grains. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.