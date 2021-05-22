Today’s daily digit

3/10: We always seem to get a lot of summer. The extra heat before it starts is lame.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Late-day storm? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.
  • Tonight: Evening or overnight storm possible. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.
  • Tomorrow: Early shower? Mainly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

It’s feeling more like midsummer than late May through the weekend. Our main respite comes in the form of lacking humidity, although even that one wanes somewhat tomorrow. It’s legitimately cooler Monday as air works in off the ocean. That’s short lived, though, with warmth moving back into the area for Tuesday.

Today (Saturday): Despite a good deal of cloudiness, temperatures should not have much trouble rising to around 90 for highs. Some spots around the city could get into the low 90s as well. There’s a chance of a shower or storm late but not a great one in any spot during the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A somewhat better chance of showers or a storm may swing through the region during the evening and overnight hours. It’s probably still rather hit or miss, which means most or all dinner plans should be okay just check in before heading out. Plan on a warm one, with lows dipping to the mid-60s and around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine is more prominent as we close the weekend. That’s a good thing if you’re planning on spending it in a pool or perhaps at the beach. Otherwise, it’s pretty darn hot. Highs make the low 90s most spots and may move into the mid-90s in and around the urban corridor. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’ll again see a chance of a storm after dark and into the night. Perhaps a better shot at rain given a front moving through. Temperatures settle to the mid-60s for lows. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A backdoor cold front is draped across the region Monday. That means we see cooler temperatures and at least an occasional chance of rain along with a lot of clouds. Mid-70s to near 80 should do it for highs, although these fronts are always tricky so check back on this one. Confidence: Medium

That front falls apart and gets sent back north into Tuesday. Sunshine increases, although it may be hazy with some humidity in the air. Mid- to upper 80s should do it for highs. Just a small chance of showers, mainly early. Confidence: Medium