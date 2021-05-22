To begin, it’s difficult to draw inferences from events that happen infrequently. There have been 59 F/EF5 tornadoes in the modern record, which began in 1950. An annual average of EF5 tornadoes yields just shy of one per year. But violent tornadoes can come in swarms. In the years when you have one, there is a decent chance that there’s more than one. For instance, 2011 had six across three days in April and May.