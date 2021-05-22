Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: There will be a slight chance of a few stray showers during the evening hours, so keep an umbrella handy. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight and quite warm. Low temperatures will probably stay above 70 downtown, with temperatures in the upper 60s elsewhere. Winds will be light out of the north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): The heat will be on again. Lots more sunshine should easily help temperatures rise into the low 90s in most locations. Humidity will be slightly higher as well, so it will feel a tad bit more uncomfortable. Winds may be a bit gusty at times — 10 to 15 mph — out of the northwest. Clouds will build late tomorrow, and there may be a stray shower or two overnight. It will be warm again overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.
A cool Scottish spring: Even for Scotland, this has been a cool spring season. As of Saturday, no spot in the country has reached 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) at any point during 2021. It’s the first time since 1983 that no location in the country has reached that temperature threshold this late into the season.
