The storm was named at 5 a.m. Eastern times, and as of 8 a.m., Ana was centered 180 miles northeast of Bermuda, drifting west-southwest at 3 mph. Because of its proximity to the island, which may get grazed by some showers and gusty winds, a tropical storm watch is in effect Saturday. By Saturday night, Ana is forecast to zip away to the northeast while slowly weakening. The Hurricane Center predicts it will dissipate by Monday.