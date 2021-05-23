Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): A warmer start and rising humidity signal that summerlike weather has arrived. Some clouds linger early this morning, but high pressure to our southwest turns skies mostly sunny midmorning through afternoon. Morning temperatures warm through the 70s into the 80s, reaching the low 90s for afternoon highs, with a steady breeze from the northwest occasionally gusting around 20 to 25 mph. The humidity edges up toward the moderate range with dew points in the low 60s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds are on the increase this evening and overnight and an isolated shower is possible toward morning, as an area of more numerous showers approaches from the northwest. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s with a light wind from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Springtime fights back as a cold front pushing in from the northeast brings an onshore wind from the east. That keeps us cloudier and cooler with scattered showers likely and maybe a thundershower. Temperatures should hold in the upper 60s to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Still the chance of a few showers during the evening and overnight as skies remain mostly cloudy. We’ll see winds coming more from the southeast as temperatures fall to lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
A summer-like pattern starts to return with high pressure centered off the coast on Tuesday. It may take some time for skies to clear out, but we should see increasing sunshine with highs in the 80s, as light winds from the south bring back a touch of humidity (dew points in the low 60s). We’re partly cloudy and warm Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
If you’ve managed to keep the A/C off so far, Wednesday likely ends that streak. Mostly sunny skies send temperatures soaring toward highs into the mid-90s (maybe some upper 90s). The humidity continues in the low-to-moderate range with dew points in the low-to-mid 60s. As of now, just a slight chance of a late-day thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium